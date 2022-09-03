This 102-years-old private sector bank revises savings account interest rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 4.00% on savings account balances over ₹50 Lakh and up to ₹1 Crore, while CSB Bank will now give 4.25% on savings account balances above ₹1 Crore and up to ₹2 Crore. The bank is now giving an interest rate of 4.50% for savings account balances over ₹2 crore and up to ₹5 crore, and an interest rate of 5.00% for balances above ₹5 crore and up to ₹25 crore.

