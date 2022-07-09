This 111-year-old nationalized bank hikes fixed deposit rates: Check new rates

Fixed deposits with maturities between 180 and 364 days will now pay an interest rate of 4.40 per cent, up from 4.35 per cent, while term deposits with maturities between 1 year and less than 2 years will now pay an interest rate of 5.25 per cent, up from 5.20 per cent—a 5 basis point hike. Central Bank of India will continue to give an interest rate of 5.30 per cent on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, and an interest rate of 5.35 per cent on deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years. Central Bank of India will continue to pay an interest rate of 5.60 per cent on long-term deposits with a maturity period of five years or more and up to ten years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}