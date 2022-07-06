This 114-year-old public sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

Term deposits maturing in 3 to 5 years will now earn an interest rate of 5.60 per cent, up from 5.35 per cent previously, a 25 basis point increase. Indian Bank increased the interest rate on long-term deposits of more than five years by 25 basis points, from 5.35 per cent to 5.60 per cent. Indian Bank has said on its website regarding Senior Citizen Domestic Term Deposit Accounts that “Additional rate of interest payable would be 0.50% p.a. for amount up to ₹10 crore for all tenors over the card rate in respect of Short Term Deposits, Fixed Deposits and Money Multiplier Deposit Schemes. Similarly, for Recurring Deposit accounts, additional interest rate would be eligible for the period from 6 months to 120 months (In multiples of 3 months)."