This 118-year-old private bank revises FD rates, now offers up to a 7.40% return2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 09:01 PM IST
- The private sector lender City Union Bank has revises interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender City Union Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The new rates are in effect as of October 25, 2022, according to the bank's official website. After the change, the bank currently offers interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00% to 7.00% for the general public and 4.00% to 7.25% for older adults. Deposits that mature in 700 days will now earn a maximum interest rate of 7.40% for senior citizens and 7.10% for the general public.