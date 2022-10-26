Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
This 118-year-old private bank revises FD rates, now offers up to a 7.40% return

This 118-year-old private bank revises FD rates, now offers up to a 7.40% return

2 min read . 09:01 PM ISTVipul Das
City Union Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.75% on deposits maturing in 401 to 699 days and 7.10% on those maturing in 700 days.

  • The private sector lender City Union Bank has revises interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr.

The private sector lender City Union Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr. The new rates are in effect as of October 25, 2022, according to the bank's official website. After the change, the bank currently offers interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00% to 7.00% for the general public and 4.00% to 7.25% for older adults. Deposits that mature in 700 days will now earn a maximum interest rate of 7.40% for senior citizens and 7.10% for the general public.

City Union Bank FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days, the bank will offer an interest rate of 4.00% and on those maturing in 15 days to 45 days City Union Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.10%. City Union Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days and an interest rate of 5.00% on those maturing in 91 days to 180 days. Deposits maturing in 181 days to 270 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing in 271 days to 364 days will now offer an interest rate of 5.75%.

On deposits maturing in 365 days to 399 days the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.25% and on those maturing in 400 days, City Union Bank will offer an interest rate of 6.50%. City Union Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.75% on deposits maturing in 401 to 699 days and 7.10% on those maturing in 700 days. On deposits maturing in 701 to 3 years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 7.00% and on deposits maturing in above 3 years upto 10 Years, City Union Bank will offer an interest rate of 6.90%. On Tax Saver deposits, the interest rate will be applicable is 7.00%.

City Union Bank FD Rates
City Union Bank FD Rates
City Union Bank NRE FD Rates

The bank will give an interest rate of 6.25% on NRE term deposits maturing in 365 days to 399 days, while City Union Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.50% on deposits maturing in 400 days. On deposits maturing in 401 days to 699 days, City Union Bank is giving an interest rate of 6.75%; on deposits maturing in 700 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.10%. NRE deposits will now pay 7.00% interest on accounts maturing in 701 days to 3 years, and 6.90% on deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years.

City Union Bank NRE FD Rates
City Union Bank NRE FD Rates
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
