This 118-year-old private bank revises FD rates, now offers up to a 7.40% return

On deposits maturing in 365 days to 399 days the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.25% and on those maturing in 400 days, City Union Bank will offer an interest rate of 6.50%. City Union Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.75% on deposits maturing in 401 to 699 days and 7.10% on those maturing in 700 days. On deposits maturing in 701 to 3 years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 7.00% and on deposits maturing in above 3 years upto 10 Years, City Union Bank will offer an interest rate of 6.90%. On Tax Saver deposits, the interest rate will be applicable is 7.00%.

