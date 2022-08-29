This 20-year-old mutual fund has on an average doubled money every 3 years

Mutual funds are constructed to make full use of the force of compounding, and if an investor stays involved for as long as possible, the potential of compounding can be witnessed to the full
Mutual funds are constructed to make full use of the force of compounding, and if an investor stays involved for as long as possible, the potential of compounding can be witnessed to the full, resulting in enormous returns that will enhance your wealth. When it comes to investing in mutual funds, SIP is frequently favoured since it allows investors to experience the power of compounding by reinvesting mutual fund earnings, such as dividends and capital gains, back into the same fund. As a result, you will increase your return through compounding if you continue to invest in the same fund. And in order to clarify this, we will use the 20-year-old Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund as an example.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund Returns
The fund began operations on August 30, 2002, and it has already been in operation for 20 years. Since its inception, it has generated returns of 19.25% on average annually, and every three years the invested capital has doubled. Considering that the fund has produced an average annual return of 19.25% since its inception, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 initiated 20 years ago would today be equal to almost ₹1.82 Cr. Since the fund has produced an annualised SIP return of 13.35% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 that was started in this fund ten years ago would currently have grown to around ₹24.06 lakh.
A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 that was begun in this fund 5 years ago would have grown to ₹8.61 Lakh during the past 5 years, according to the fund's annualised SIP return of 14.45%. The fund has produced an annualised SIP return of 19.5% over the past three years, which implies that a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 started in this fund three years ago would currently have grown to almost ₹4.82 Lakh.
The fund's annualised return over the past two years has been 24.66% stronger than the category average of 22.72%, and over the past year, it has been 6.09% better than the category average of 4.95%, but still less than the 7.74% growth in the Nifty 100 TRI Benchmark Index. According to the statistics above, we can determine how the fund has doubled investors’ money every 3 years, how it has multiplied investors’ wealth by over 33 times since its inception.
Key takeaways of Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
As of June 30, 2022, Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund-Growth had assets under management (AUM) at ₹21534.38 crores, and as of August 26, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹343.7. The fund's expense ratio of 1.75% is higher than the majority of other funds in the same category. The fund has investments in the financial, technology, energy, consumer goods, and automotive industries. Its top 5 holdings are ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. 97% of the fund's holdings are domestic equities, with 85.6% of those holdings being large-cap companies, 9.31% being mid-cap stocks, and 2.1% being small-cap stocks.
