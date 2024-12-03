Money
This 23-year-old distributor is making mutual funds ‘sahi’ for the hearing impaired
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 03 Dec 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Summary
- Six hearing-impaired people told Mint they’ve never come across a guide to mutual funds in sign language. Rahul Gala, perhaps India's only hearing-impaired mutual fund distributor, is looking to change that.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
If you don’t have a finance background, it can be difficult to invest on your own. Most retail investors take the help of a knowledgeable friend or turn to YouTube to understand the basics of investing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less