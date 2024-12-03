One example that I use has worked well. I tell them if they had money to buy five flats, would they buy all five in the same building, one in Mumbai, one in Delhi, and so on? They thought for a moment and said, “Same building is easier." Then I asked, “What if there’s an earthquake and the building collapses? All your money is gone. But if you own flats in different cities, even if one is damaged, the others are safe."