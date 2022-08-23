An open-ended dynamic equity fund that invests in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks is Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund. The fund was established on August 27, 1998, and it has now been operational for around 24 years. Both Value Research and Morningstar have given the fund a 3-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund Regular-Growth had assets under management (AUM) at ₹15651.66 Cr, and as of August 22, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹1,099.82.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund Returns

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund's 1-year growth returns are 1.32%, and since its introduction, it has generated average annual returns of 21.63%. Since the fund has been operating for 24 years, its 21.63% annual return has helped an initial investment of ₹1 lakh to grow to ₹1.08 crores. Since the fund has produced 14.57% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now be worth ₹25.7 Lakh. Since the fund has produced 13.65% over the past five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made 5 years ago would now be worth ₹8.44 Lakh. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 initiated three years ago would now be worth ₹4.68 Lakh due to the fund's 17.90% gains over the previous three years.

Key takeaways of Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund

The expense ratio for the fund is 1.79%, which is higher than the average for funds in the same category. Financial, technology, healthcare, consumer staples, and communication industries are among the sectors to which the fund is allocated. ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. are the top 5 holdings of the fund. In domestic equities, the fund has a 97.27% investment, of which 74.57% are large-cap companies, 13.02% are mid-cap stocks, and 9.69% are small-cap stocks. The scheme uses the Nifty 500 TRI as its benchmark index.