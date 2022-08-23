This 24-year-old mutual fund has on an average doubled money every 3 years2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 06:08 PM IST
An open-ended dynamic equity fund that invests in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks is Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund. The fund was established on August 27, 1998, and it has now been operational for around 24 years. Both Value Research and Morningstar have given the fund a 3-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund Regular-Growth had assets under management (AUM) at ₹15651.66 Cr, and as of August 22, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹1,099.82.