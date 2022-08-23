Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  This 24-year-old mutual fund has on an average doubled money every 3 years

This 24-year-old mutual fund has on an average doubled money every 3 years

An open-ended dynamic equity fund that invests in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks is Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund.
1 min read . 06:08 PM ISTLivemint

  • An open-ended dynamic equity fund that invests in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks is Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An open-ended dynamic equity fund that invests in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks is Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund. The fund was established on August 27, 1998, and it has now been operational for around 24 years. Both Value Research and Morningstar have given the fund a 3-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund Regular-Growth had assets under management (AUM) at 15651.66 Cr, and as of August 22, 2022, the fund's NAV was 1,099.82.

An open-ended dynamic equity fund that invests in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks is Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund. The fund was established on August 27, 1998, and it has now been operational for around 24 years. Both Value Research and Morningstar have given the fund a 3-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund Regular-Growth had assets under management (AUM) at 15651.66 Cr, and as of August 22, 2022, the fund's NAV was 1,099.82.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund Returns

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund's 1-year growth returns are 1.32%, and since its introduction, it has generated average annual returns of 21.63%. Since the fund has been operating for 24 years, its 21.63% annual return has helped an initial investment of 1 lakh to grow to 1.08 crores. Since the fund has produced 14.57% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now be worth 25.7 Lakh. Since the fund has produced 13.65% over the past five years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 made 5 years ago would now be worth 8.44 Lakh. A monthly SIP of 10,000 initiated three years ago would now be worth 4.68 Lakh due to the fund's 17.90% gains over the previous three years.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund Returns

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund's 1-year growth returns are 1.32%, and since its introduction, it has generated average annual returns of 21.63%. Since the fund has been operating for 24 years, its 21.63% annual return has helped an initial investment of 1 lakh to grow to 1.08 crores. Since the fund has produced 14.57% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now be worth 25.7 Lakh. Since the fund has produced 13.65% over the past five years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 made 5 years ago would now be worth 8.44 Lakh. A monthly SIP of 10,000 initiated three years ago would now be worth 4.68 Lakh due to the fund's 17.90% gains over the previous three years.

Key takeaways of Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund

The expense ratio for the fund is 1.79%, which is higher than the average for funds in the same category. Financial, technology, healthcare, consumer staples, and communication industries are among the sectors to which the fund is allocated. ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. are the top 5 holdings of the fund. In domestic equities, the fund has a 97.27% investment, of which 74.57% are large-cap companies, 13.02% are mid-cap stocks, and 9.69% are small-cap stocks. The scheme uses the Nifty 500 TRI as its benchmark index.

Key takeaways of Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund

The expense ratio for the fund is 1.79%, which is higher than the average for funds in the same category. Financial, technology, healthcare, consumer staples, and communication industries are among the sectors to which the fund is allocated. ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. are the top 5 holdings of the fund. In domestic equities, the fund has a 97.27% investment, of which 74.57% are large-cap companies, 13.02% are mid-cap stocks, and 9.69% are small-cap stocks. The scheme uses the Nifty 500 TRI as its benchmark index.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.