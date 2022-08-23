This 24-year-old mutual fund has on an average doubled money every 3 years

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund Returns

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund's 1-year growth returns are 1.32%, and since its introduction, it has generated average annual returns of 21.63%. Since the fund has been operating for 24 years, its 21.63% annual return has helped an initial investment of ₹1 lakh to grow to ₹1.08 crores. Since the fund has produced 14.57% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now be worth ₹25.7 Lakh. Since the fund has produced 13.65% over the past five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made 5 years ago would now be worth ₹8.44 Lakh. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 initiated three years ago would now be worth ₹4.68 Lakh due to the fund's 17.90% gains over the previous three years.