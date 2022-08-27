This 5-star rated SBI mutual fund is performing best in its category: Know how

Instead of investing directly in a specific stock, one might consider using a mutual fund as an investment vehicle, since it has a portfolio of companies that are professionally managed by fund managers. This helps to reduce your risk to some extent while still giving you the greatest risk-adjusted returns. Investments in mutual funds are ideal for portfolio diversity since they offer greater long-term returns and help you build wealth. Financial advisors typically advise looking at past performance, stock holdings, fund manager experience, sector allocations, and much more. But in this section, we'll focus on SBI Contra Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, which, based on a number of risk ratios, is outperforming all other funds in its category.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}