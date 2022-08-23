This 58-year-old nationalized bank debuts special FD for 500 days: Check details

Fixed deposits maturing in 91 days-6 months will now fetch an interest rate of 4.30% which was 4% earlier a hike of 30 bps and term deposits maturing in 6 months 1 day to 270 days will now fetch an interest rate of 4.75% which was 4.50% earlier a hike of 25 bps. IDBI Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.80% which was earlier 4.50% a hike of 30 bps on fixed deposits maturing in 271 days upto 1 year and the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.60% which was earlier 5.35% a hike of 25 bps on deposits maturing in 1 year. On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 18 months, the bank has hiked the interest rate from 5.35% to 5.60% a hike of 25 bps and on fixed deposits maturing in 18 months to 30 months, IDBI Bank has hiked the interest rate from 5.40% to 5.65% a hike of 25 bps.