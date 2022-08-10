This 84-year-old private sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

Jammu and Kashmir Bank FD Rates

The bank increased the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 30 days from 2.90% to 3.50%, and on term deposits maturing in 31 days to 45 days from 3.00% to 3.70%. Fixed deposits with maturities between 46 and 90 days will now have interest rates of 4.00% instead of 3.90%, while term deposits with maturities between 91 and 180 days will now have interest rates of 4.50% instead of 4.00%. On fixed deposits maturing in 181 days to 270 days, J&K Bank will now provide an interest rate of 5.00%, up from 4.45% previously. The bank increased the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year from 4.50% to 5.25%, and on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years from 5.30% to 6.25%. Deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 5 years will now offer an interest rate of 5.75% which was 5.50% earlier and fixed deposits maturing in 5 years to less than 10 years will now offer an interest rate of 6.00% which was 5.55% earlier.