This AAA rated company FD hikes interest rates and now offers up to 7.50%

ICICI Housing Finance Company (HFC) has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the company the new interest rates are effective as of 3rd January 2023. Both cumulative and non-cumulative interest rate options are available with ICICI HFC Fixed Deposits. Under the cumulative scheme, the company is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.50% and under the non-cumulative scheme, ICICI HFC is offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for the monthly income plan, 7.30% for the quarterly income plan, and 7.50% for the yearly income plan.

ICICI HFC FD Rates

Under the cumulative option, ICICI HFC is offering an interest rate of 7.00% on a deposit tenor of 12 to 24 months, 7.30% on a tenor of 24 to 36 months, 7.40% on a tenor of 36 to 48 months and 7.50% on a tenor of 48 to 120 months.

Whereas under the non-cumulative option, the company is offering a monthly interest rate of 6.80% on a tenor of 12 to 24 months, 7.05% on a tenor of 24 to 36 months, 7.15% on a tenor of 36 to 48 months and 7.25% on a tenor of 48 to 120 months. Quarterly interest payout of 6.85% on a tenor of 12 to 24 months, 7.10% on a tenor of 24 to 36 months, 7.20% on a tenor of 36 to 48 months and an interest rate of 7.30% on a tenor of 48 to 120 months.

An annual interest payout of 7.00% on a tenor of 12 to 24 months, 7.30% on a tenor of 24 to 36 months, 7.40% on a tenor of 36 to 48 months and an interest rate of 7.50% on a tenor of 48 to 120 months.

View Full Image ICICI HFC FD Rates (icicihfc.com)

ICICI HFC has mentioned on its website that “Under the non-cumulative scheme, Fixed Deposit interest would be paid on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis depending on the scheme opted by you. In cumulative deposits, the FD interest is accumulated with the deposit amount, which is eligible to earn interest on annual compounding principle. The principal as well as the accumulated interest is paid to the customer only upon maturity or premature withdrawal."

For Resident Indians, ICICI HFC offers FD plans with a minimum duration of 1 year and a maximum tenure of 10 years. The maximum tenure for non-resident Indians is three years. Based on a frequently asked question How many years will it take for my FD investment to double?, ICICI HFC has answered on its website that “The growth of your FD investment depends on the applicable interest rate. As a rule of thumb, divide 72 with the applicable rate to calculate the period in which your FD amount will double. For example, if the interest rate on your FD is 7.60%, then the number of years in which your FD investment will double is 9.47 years (72/7.60)."

ICICI HFC Fixed Deposits has been rated AAA/Stable by CRISIL, AAA/Stable by ICRA and AAA/Stable by CARE, indicating the highest degree of safety.