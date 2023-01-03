This AAA rated company FD hikes interest rates and now offers up to 7.50%3 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 05:00 PM IST
- ICICI Housing Finance Company (HFC) has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
ICICI Housing Finance Company (HFC) has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the company the new interest rates are effective as of 3rd January 2023. Both cumulative and non-cumulative interest rate options are available with ICICI HFC Fixed Deposits. Under the cumulative scheme, the company is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.50% and under the non-cumulative scheme, ICICI HFC is offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for the monthly income plan, 7.30% for the quarterly income plan, and 7.50% for the yearly income plan.