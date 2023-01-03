This AAA rated company FD hikes interest rates and now offers up to 7.50%

For Resident Indians, ICICI HFC offers FD plans with a minimum duration of 1 year and a maximum tenure of 10 years. The maximum tenure for non-resident Indians is three years. Based on a frequently asked question How many years will it take for my FD investment to double?, ICICI HFC has answered on its website that “The growth of your FD investment depends on the applicable interest rate. As a rule of thumb, divide 72 with the applicable rate to calculate the period in which your FD amount will double. For example, if the interest rate on your FD is 7.60%, then the number of years in which your FD investment will double is 9.47 years (72/7.60)."

