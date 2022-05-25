This AAA rated FD is offering up to 6.60% returns effective from 24th May 2022

Tenure options under the cumulative deposit scheme include one year, 18 months, two years, three years, and five years. Interest rates are 5.60 per cent for one-year deposits, 5.90 per cent for 18-month deposits, 6.25 per cent for two-year deposits, 6.40 per cent for three-year deposits, and 6.60 per cent for five-year deposits. These rates will be compounded yearly and paid along with the principal amount at maturity. Tenure options for Non-Cumulative Public Deposit include 1 year, 18 months, 2 years, 3 years, and 5 years, with monthly and annual interest payment options. On 1 year deposits, 5.45 per cent interest is paid on deposits up to Rs. 20 crores with the monthly option and 5.60 per cent interest is paid on deposits up to Rs. 20 crores with the yearly option. On 18-month deposits, the monthly option offers 5.75 per cent, while the annual option offers 5.90 per cent. On deposits of up to ₹20 crore maturing in two years, the monthly option offers 6.10 per cent, while the annual option offers 6.25 per cent.

