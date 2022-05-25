This AAA rated FD is offering up to 6.60% returns effective from 24th May 2022

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sanchay Deposit Scheme is a fixed deposit offered by LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) that offers monthly, yearly, and cumulative interest payment options. The finest aspect of this deposit programme is that CRISIL has rated LIC Housing Finance Ltd's SANCHAY deposit scheme FAAA/Stable since its introduction.
The corporation revised the interest rate on its deposit scheme on May 24, 2022, and currently provides up to 6.60 per cent interest rates on deposits.
Deposits will be accepted from residents, non-residents, and minors through guardians, HUFs, Partnership Firms, Co-operative Societies, Association of Persons, Proprietary Concerns, Trusts, and others as determined by management, according to LIC HFL. Enticing interest rates, monthly and yearly interest payment options under Non-Cumulative Scheme, Cumulative Scheme, auto-renewal/auto repayment facility, electronic payment facility for interest and principal payment, an additional benefit of 0.25 per cent p.a. in interest rate to senior citizens for deposits up to Rs. 20 Crore on all tenures and loan against deposits up to 75% of deposit amount are some key benefits offered to fixed deposit investors by the corporate.
Tenure options under the cumulative deposit scheme include one year, 18 months, two years, three years, and five years. Interest rates are 5.60 per cent for one-year deposits, 5.90 per cent for 18-month deposits, 6.25 per cent for two-year deposits, 6.40 per cent for three-year deposits, and 6.60 per cent for five-year deposits. These rates will be compounded yearly and paid along with the principal amount at maturity. Tenure options for Non-Cumulative Public Deposit include 1 year, 18 months, 2 years, 3 years, and 5 years, with monthly and annual interest payment options. On 1 year deposits, 5.45 per cent interest is paid on deposits up to Rs. 20 crores with the monthly option and 5.60 per cent interest is paid on deposits up to Rs. 20 crores with the yearly option. On 18-month deposits, the monthly option offers 5.75 per cent, while the annual option offers 5.90 per cent. On deposits of up to ₹20 crore maturing in two years, the monthly option offers 6.10 per cent, while the annual option offers 6.25 per cent.
Monthly term deposits of up to ₹20 crore maturing in three years would fetch 6.25 per cent interest, while yearly term deposits will collect 6.40 per cent. Deposits up to ₹20 crore maturing in 5 years would receive a monthly interest rate payment of 6.45 per cent per month and 6.60 per cent per year. According to LIC HFL, interest will be paid from the date funds are credited to LICHFL's bank account by cheque or RTGS/ NEFT/IMPS transfer, and deposits will only be accepted via cheque/RTGS/ NEFT/IMPS transfer.