Sundaram Home Finance Limited offers a deposit scheme for the benefit of customers to make safe investments with attractive returns. The deposit scheme not only gives guaranteed returns, but is also rated AAA (Stable) by ICRA. Due to the Regular Income Scheme and Cumulative Deposit Scheme that are offered by the scheme, investors can make their wealth secure. Sundaram Home Finance's fixed deposit plan allows deposits in multiples of Rs. 1,000 with a minimum per account of Rs. 10,000. Accounts can be opened jointly or individually with the auto-renewal facility. The company has revised its interest rates on this deposit scheme effective July 1, 2022.

Sundaram Home Finance FD Rates

The company currently offers a monthly interest rate of 6.61 per cent under the regular income scheme on 36-month deposits, 6.96 per cent on 48-month deposits, and 6.96 per cent on 60-month deposits. The quarterly interest rate offered under the regular scheme is 6.00 per cent for deposits made for 12 months, 6.30 per cent for 24-month deposits, 6.65 per cent for 36-month deposits, and 7.00 per cent for 48 to 60-month deposits. A 6.00 per cent interest rate is offered on fixed deposits maturing in 12 months, a 6.30 per cent interest rate is offered on deposits maturing in 24 months, a 6.65 per cent interest rate is offered on deposits maturing in 36 months, and a 7 per cent interest rate is offered on deposits maturing in 48 to 60 months under the cumulative scheme.

Regular Income Scheme Interest Rates

View Full Image Sundaram Home Finance FD (sundaramhome.in)

Cumulative Deposit Scheme Interest Rates

View Full Image Sundaram Home Finance FD (sundaramhome.in)

Sundaram Home Finance FD Rates For Senior Citizens

The corporation offers a monthly interest rate of 7.11 per cent under the regular income plan on deposits made for 36 months, and a monthly interest rate of 7.45 per cent on deposits made for 48 to 60 months. In accordance with the regular income plan, seniors will get a quarterly interest rate of 6.50 per cent on deposits made for 12 months, 6.80 per cent on deposits made for 24 months, 7.15 per cent on deposits made for 36 months, and 7.50 per cent on deposits made for 48 to 60 months. In accordance with the cumulative scheme, elderly residents will get interest rates of 6.50 per cent on 12-month deposits, 6.80 per cent on 24-month deposits, 7.15 per cent on 36-month deposits, and 7.50 per cent on 48- to 60-month deposits.

Regular Income Scheme Interest Rates

View Full Image Sundaram Home Finance FD (sundaramhome.in)

Cumulative Deposit Scheme Interest Rates

View Full Image Sundaram Home Finance FD (sundaramhome.in)