This AAA-rated fixed deposit revises interest rates: Check details2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2022, 02:48 PM IST
Sundaram Home Finance Limited offers a deposit scheme for the benefit of customers to make safe investments with attractive returns. The deposit scheme not only gives guaranteed returns, but is also rated AAA (Stable) by ICRA. Due to the Regular Income Scheme and Cumulative Deposit Scheme that are offered by the scheme, investors can make their wealth secure. Sundaram Home Finance's fixed deposit plan allows deposits in multiples of Rs. 1,000 with a minimum per account of Rs. 10,000. Accounts can be opened jointly or individually with the auto-renewal facility. The company has revised its interest rates on this deposit scheme effective July 1, 2022.