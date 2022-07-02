This AAA-rated fixed deposit revises interest rates: Check details

Sundaram Home Finance FD Rates For Senior Citizens

The corporation offers a monthly interest rate of 7.11 per cent under the regular income plan on deposits made for 36 months, and a monthly interest rate of 7.45 per cent on deposits made for 48 to 60 months. In accordance with the regular income plan, seniors will get a quarterly interest rate of 6.50 per cent on deposits made for 12 months, 6.80 per cent on deposits made for 24 months, 7.15 per cent on deposits made for 36 months, and 7.50 per cent on deposits made for 48 to 60 months. In accordance with the cumulative scheme, elderly residents will get interest rates of 6.50 per cent on 12-month deposits, 6.80 per cent on 24-month deposits, 7.15 per cent on 36-month deposits, and 7.50 per cent on 48- to 60-month deposits.