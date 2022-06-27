This AAA-rated NBFC revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check details

Investors who make premium deposits of less than ₹2 Cr will receive interest rates ranging from 6.00 to 6.65 per cent under the monthly plan, from 6.05 to 6.70 per cent under the quarterly plan, from 6.10 to 6.75 per cent under the half-yearly option, from 6.30 to 6.85 per cent under the annual income plan, and from 6.20 to 6.85 per cent under the cumulative plan, with maturity periods between 15 and 44 months. Investors will receive interest rates of 5.80 to 6.70 per cent on regular deposits of less than ₹2 Cr under the monthly option, 5.85 to 6.75 per cent under the quarterly plan, 5.90 to 6.80 per cent under the half-yearly plan, 6.50 to 6.90 per cent under the annual income plan, and 6.00 to 6.90 per cent under the cumulative plan with a maturity period of 12 to 120 months.