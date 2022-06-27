This AAA-rated NBFC revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check details

Leading Indian financial services provider HDFC Ltd. is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). For 27 years running, two of the top credit rating agencies (CRISIL and ICRA) have given HDFC's deposits scheme AAA ratings.
Leading Indian financial services provider HDFC Ltd. is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). For 27 years running, two of the top credit rating agencies (CRISIL and ICRA) have given HDFC's deposits scheme AAA ratings. Along with offering excellent and guaranteed returns on deposits, the highest credit grade reflects credit quality and deposit safety. The company today on 27th June has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr and now offers a maximum interest rate of 7.05% on regular or basic fixed deposits and up to 6.95% on its Green Deposit product.
HDFC Green Fixed Deposits
Green & Sustainable Deposits, a product from HDFC that promotes the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, was recently announced. This deposit product strengthens the company's cooperation in initiatives that actively endorse the SDGs of the UN, and investors may have a beneficial environmental effect by making deposits under the HDFC Green Deposit programme. Under Green Deposits, investors can make three types of deposits named Special, Premium and Regular deposits. On special deposits of less than ₹2 Cr, HDFC now offers a maximum interest rate of 6.95% and on premium deposits of below ₹2 Cr, the company now offers a maximum interest rate benefit of 6.75%. Whereas on regular deposits, the company offers a maximum interest rate benefit of 6.80%.
The company accepts three similar types of deposits for this deposit product. The interest rate on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr has been revised by HDFC today. The company accepts three comparable types of deposits for this deposit product. The interest rate on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr has been revised by HDFC today. Investors who will invest in special fixed deposits will receive interest rates ranging from 6.65 to 6.85 per cent under the monthly income plan, 6.70 to 6.90 per cent under the quarterly option, 6.75 to 6.95 per cent under the half-yearly option, 6.85 to 7.05 per cent under the annual income plan, and cumulative plan with a maturity period of 33 to 99 months.
Investors who make premium deposits of less than ₹2 Cr will receive interest rates ranging from 6.00 to 6.65 per cent under the monthly plan, from 6.05 to 6.70 per cent under the quarterly plan, from 6.10 to 6.75 per cent under the half-yearly option, from 6.30 to 6.85 per cent under the annual income plan, and from 6.20 to 6.85 per cent under the cumulative plan, with maturity periods between 15 and 44 months. Investors will receive interest rates of 5.80 to 6.70 per cent on regular deposits of less than ₹2 Cr under the monthly option, 5.85 to 6.75 per cent under the quarterly plan, 5.90 to 6.80 per cent under the half-yearly plan, 6.50 to 6.90 per cent under the annual income plan, and 6.00 to 6.90 per cent under the cumulative plan with a maturity period of 12 to 120 months.
For the benefit of senior citizens, HDFC Ltd has mentioned on its website that “Senior Citizens (60 years+) will be eligible for an additional 0.25% p.a. on deposits upto ₹2 Crore (Other than Recurring Deposits). Additional ROI of 0.05% p.a. will be applicable on Individual deposits placed/renewed through our Online Deposit system and auto-renewed deposits."