This AAA-rated NBFC revises interest rates on fixed deposits

A Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), ICICI Home Finance, has modified its interest rates for fixed deposits. Effective July 13, 2022, the new interest rates for ICICI Home Finance Company (HFC) Fixed Deposits are in force. A minimum investment of Rs. 10,000 is required to make the deposit, and ICICI HFC provides various tenure choices ranging from 12 to 120 months. ICICI HFC holds the highest credit ratings in the industry which include AAA/Stable by CRISIL, AAA/Stable by ICRA and AAA/Stable by CARE. On the ICICI HFC fixed deposit plan, one can get interest payments on a monthly, quarterly, yearly, or compounded basis. The firm also offers elderly people a 0.25 per cent higher rate of interest. With various tenure alternatives that vary from 1 to 10 years, one can make easy withdrawals. Up to 75% of the amount deposited can be borrowed against a fixed deposit, with interest charged at a rate that is 2% higher than the interest on the deposit. No premature withdrawal is permitted on ICICI HFC deposits during the first three months of the deposit, and premature closure of an FD is permitted in the event of the depositor's death.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}