This Akshaya Tritiya, invest in diversification3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 05:30 PM IST
- Over the past few days, you might have come across many advertisements making indirect reminders that buying gold on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya also known as Akti or Akha Teej will make you rich.
What if I told you that there is a very strong argument as per Vedic scriptures stating that this is not a fact.
