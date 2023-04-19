This Akshaya Tritiya, invest in diversification

The literal translation of “Akshaya" means eternal or imperishable and so it is believed that the purchases or investments you make on this day will appreciate in value and always remain with you. There are many other reasons and stories which mark the significance of this day, one such being that of Lord Krishna’s friend Sudama who visited Dwarka on this day, and while he never asked for any financial help, he had taken a gift of a small bag of rice and in return of that Lord Krishna blessed him with unlimited prosperity. It is believed that the river Ganges descended to Earth on this day, during the Mahabharata Pandavas received Akshaya Patra, Kubera was blessed with the position as custodian of wealth, and many more.

