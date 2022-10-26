This app teaching teens the tricks of investment is backed by Zerodha's Kamath10 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 11:19 AM IST
- Teens, who learn about stock markets from ZuPay, can invest using their parent’s demat account with their approval.
Kumayl Husein lives far from the financial power centres of India. The 16-year-old, who lives amid the snow-clad and serene mountains of Ladakh, recently got interested in stock markets after a few rounds of discussions with his elder brother over hot momos and chai.