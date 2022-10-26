This app teaching teens the tricks of investment is backed by Zerodha's Kamath

Tiwari says if he had known about ZuPay earlier, he could have possibly earned more from stock markets. “Through the ZuPay app, one can learn how to pick stocks, what are large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps and how beginners can invest their first ₹100 in stock markets. It is safe and secure as it is linked with your parent’s account. I think it is a revolutionary app as teaches the very basics of investing. I have even referred the app to my friends," he says.