This bank hikes base rate, BPLR by 40 bps effective from 13 June. Check latest rates here

The new interest rates will come into force from June 13, 2022.
1 min read . 03:21 PM ISTLivemint

Tamil Nadu-based Karur Vysya Bank hikes the base rate (BR) and benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 40 basis points each. The new interest rates will come into force from June 13, 2022.

As per the regulatory filing, the base rate will be at 8.75% from the current 8.35%. While the benchmark prime lending rate will rise to 13.75% from the current 13.35%.

Last week, on Friday, the bank's shares closed at 48.20 apiece down by 2.43% on BSE.

Notably, not every customer will face the brunt of the latest base rate and BPLR hike in their term loan. The Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) has replaced the base rate and the majority of the loans are linked to the former. However, the floating rate on term loans has further evolved with loans now also being linked to external benchmark which is RBI's policy repo rate. 

As of December 2021, RBI's data showed that only 3% of private banks' floating rate on loans is linked with the base rate, while 6.6% is for public sector banks.

On the other hand, in private banks - 39.9% of loans are linked with MCLR and 57% with the external benchmark. Meanwhile, in public sector lenders - 61.4% of the loan book is linked with MCLR and 28.3% with the external benchmark.

As per the Karur Vysya Bank website, the housing loan interest rate ranges from 7.15% to 9.35%, while housing loan top-up rates vary from 8.05% to 8.25%. Personal loan rates are from 8.70% to 11.70%, and the education loan rate is from 10.60% to 11.60%.

Further, digital four-wheeler loan rates vary from 7.80% to 8.10%, and the interest rate on two-wheeler loans is from 14% to 16%. Jewel loan personal rate is at 9.5% to 10%.