This bank hikes FD rates by up to 9% for regular customers on 1001 days tenor

Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank) has increased its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The latest fixed deposit interest rates are in effect as of February 15, 2023, according to a bank statement. Customers can now take advantage of the high-interest rate regime among the banks since Unity Small Finance Bank is now offering senior citizens an attractive rate of 9.50% p.a. on fixed deposits booked for 1001 days, while general investors will receive 9.00% p.a. for the same time period. In addition, Unity Bank is providing outstanding interest rates of 9.25% p.a. to senior citizens and 8.75% p.a. to general investors for tenures of 181-201 days and 501 days.

