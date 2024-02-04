This bank is giving up to 9.5% return on bank fixed deposits (FDs) to senior citizens
Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits (FDs) are term deposit plans with special interest rates offered to individuals who are over the age of 60. The rate of interest on senior citizen FDs in India varies from bank to bank. Apart from the additional rate of interest, which can be 0.50% more than what is offered to the general public, these fixed deposit accounts also offer a wide range of other benefits to elderly people. Some banks changed their fixed deposit rates in the week ending February 3, 2024.