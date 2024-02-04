Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits (FDs) are term deposit plans with special interest rates offered to individuals who are over the age of 60. The rate of interest on senior citizen FDs in India varies from bank to bank. Apart from the additional rate of interest, which can be 0.50% more than what is offered to the general public, these fixed deposit accounts also offer a wide range of other benefits to elderly people. Some banks changed their fixed deposit rates in the week ending February 3, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's take a look at the FD rates offered by these banks to senior citizens Unity Small Finance Bank FD rates for senior citizens Small finance banks generally offer higher rates than larger banks. At Unity Small Finance Bank, senior citizens can get up to 9.50 per cent on FDs of 1,001 days. The bank revised rates on February 2, 2024. It provides 9.25 per cent to senior citizens for more than six months to 201-day FDs. For 501-day FDs, the bank offers the elderly 9.25 per cent. For 701 days, Unity Bank offers senior citizens 9.45 per cent.

Punjab & Sind Bank FD rates for senior citizens The bank revised the rates on February 1. For FDs for 444 days, Punjab & Sind Bank offers 8.10 per cent. These special FDs are valid up to March 31, 2024. These rates were revised on February 2, 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) FD rates for senior citizens Effective February 1, 2024, Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) offers senior citizens the highest 8.00 per cent on its 444-day FD.

Punjab National Bank FD rates for senior citizens Senior citizens can get a maximum of 7.75 per cent on FDs of 400 days. The bank revised rates on February 1, 2024. PNB hiked the rate for 300 days deposits by 80 basis points for general, senior citizens as well as super seniors. These deposits will guarantee a return of 7.55 per cent for senior citizens and 7.85 per cent for super senior citizens.

