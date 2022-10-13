This bank is offering 10 lakh insurance cover on fixed deposit

DCB Suraksha has two distinct features that distinguish it as a smart and ‘surakshit’ investment. First, it provides a high-interest rate 7.10% p.a. on a three-year deposit and, second, it offers free life insurance cover either equal to the amount of the Suraksha FD or up to Rupees 10 Lakh if the Suraksha FD amount is greater than Rupees 10 Lakh. The DCB Suraksha FD customer does not pay premium for the insurance cover. Moreover, there is no requirement for medical test to enjoy the life insurance coverage.