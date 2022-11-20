This bank offers 9% interest on fixed deposits (FDs) to senior citizens

Banks have been raising interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) since May 2022. After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hikes the repo rate, banks start announcing the increase in interest rate on term deposits. Unity Bank is now offering senior citizens an attractive rate of 9% per annum on FDs with select tenures. This is the second time the Unity Bank has revised its FD interest rate in November. According to the bank's website, the deposit interest rate stands revised from 21st November.

