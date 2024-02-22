Fixed Deposits (FDs) are one of India's most favored investment avenues. Beyond assuring a guaranteed return and providing higher interest rates compared to savings accounts, FDs also bring income tax advantages. Presently, numerous banks, alongside small finance banks, are presenting enticing interest rates.

Unity Small Finance Bank FD rates for general customers

Small finance banks generally offer higher rates than larger banks. It offers interest rates between 4.5% to 9% for regular consumers. Senior citizens get an interest rate ranging from 4.5% to 9.5% on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years. The deposit interest rate stands revised from 3 February 2024. The highest interest rate of 9% is offered on a tenure of 1001 days. You can choose the tenure of your choice with a deposit amount as low as R10,000.

> 6 Months - 201 Days 8.75%

501 Days 8.75%

701 Days 8.95%

1001 Days 9 %

1002 Days - 3 Years 8.15%

> 3 Year - 5 Year 8.15%

Types of FD offered by Unity Small Finance Bank

Regular FD

Short Term & Long-term FD

Reinvestment FD

HDFC Bank FD rates

HDFC Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The new rates will come into effect from Feb 9. With HDFC Fixed Deposit, you can invest your money for a tenure anywhere between 7 days to 10 years and earn interest over the deposited amount. Currently, HDFC Bank offers interest rates ranging from 3% p.a. to 7.25% p.a. Senior citizens are entitled to an additional interest rate of 0.50% across all tenures.

ICICI Bank FD rates

ICICI Bank offers the Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme with interest rates ranging between 3.00% and 7.20% p.a. Senior citizens are provided an additional interest rate. The tenure of the scheme ranges from 7 days to 10 years.

Note: The interest rates are sourced from the bank's respective websites

