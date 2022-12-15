This bank offers up to 8.80% interest rates to senior citizens on FDs

Customers of Jana SFB will now get an interest rate as high as 7.85% on deposits for a tenure of two to three years, while senior citizens will get 8.80% on a same-period tenure
NEW DELHI: Jana Small Finance Bank has raised interest rates on regular fixed deposits (FDs), effective from 15 December. With this increase, the bank is offering one of the highest interest rates across the industry. Customers will now get an interest rate as high as 7.85% on deposits for a tenure of two to three years, while senior citizens will get 8.80% on a same-period tenure.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Jana Small Finance Bank has raised interest rates on regular fixed deposits (FDs), effective from 15 December. With this increase, the bank is offering one of the highest interest rates across the industry. Customers will now get an interest rate as high as 7.85% on deposits for a tenure of two to three years, while senior citizens will get 8.80% on a same-period tenure.
Shrinivas Murty, president and head of branch banking and marketing, said, “We believe that with our superior customer experience, sharp turn-around-time of delivery & extremely competitive interest rates on deposits, we are well placed to meet the ever-growing Banking products & services needs of customers we serve. This increase in interest rates across tenures would directly help our customers to plan their investments better & help further align returns to their financial goals."
Shrinivas Murty, president and head of branch banking and marketing, said, “We believe that with our superior customer experience, sharp turn-around-time of delivery & extremely competitive interest rates on deposits, we are well placed to meet the ever-growing Banking products & services needs of customers we serve. This increase in interest rates across tenures would directly help our customers to plan their investments better & help further align returns to their financial goals."
Existing customers of Jana Small Finance Bank can also open an FD through internet banking which promises to be hassle free.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kotak Mahindra Bank has also announced an increase in fixed deposit interest rates across various tenors. The bank will offer interest rate of 7% in the 390 Days (12 months 25 days), 391 Days-Less than 23 Months and the 23 Months tenors.
The increase in rates on fixed deposits will be effect from 15 December.
Virat Diwanji, group president and head-consumer bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “With the RBI increasing key interest rates, we have passed on the benefit to our valuable customers. This is a savers‘ market! Locking money in fixed deposits will help customers earn higher return on their savings."