This private bank to give up to 6.25% interest rate on savings accounts from tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 02:30 PM IST
- The private sector lender RBL Bank has hiked its savings account interest rates
Listen to this article
The private sector lender RBL Bank has hiked its savings account interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the new rates will take effect tomorrow, September 5, 2022. Following the modification, the RBL Bank has pledged to pay savings bank deposits at a maximum interest rate of 6.25%. “Attention of customers/public is invited on the changes in interest rates Saving Deposits w.e.f. September 05, 2022 Interest rates on Savings Deposit (including NRE/NRO Savings)," said RBL Bank on its website.