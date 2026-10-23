This bank to revise service charges from 1 December: Check new demand draft and cash transaction fees

ICICI Bank will revise charges on cash deposits and withdrawals beyond the free limit, demand drafts and ECS debit returns from 1 December 2026, according to an email to customers. Free monthly limits and the ECS return cap are unchanged. Here’s what customers should check before transacting.

Shivam Shukla
Published23 Oct 2026, 08:31 AM IST
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This bank will revise select banking service charges from 1 December 2026, affecting demand drafts, cash deposits, withdrawals beyond free limits and ECS debit returns. Refer to the bank's official website for complete details. (image for representational purposes only)
This bank will revise select banking service charges from 1 December 2026, affecting demand drafts, cash deposits, withdrawals beyond free limits and ECS debit returns. Refer to the bank's official website for complete details. (image for representational purposes only)

ICICI Bank will revise charges on select banking services from 1 December 2026, according to an email sent to customers. The changes cover demand drafts, cash deposits and withdrawals beyond the free limit, and electronic clearing service (ECS) debit returns.

Customers should check the charge schedule for their account category to see how the changes affect them.

ICICI Bank service charges: What changes from December 1?

The revised charges for the services mentioned in the email are detailed below.

Banking service

Revised charges from December 1, 2026

Demand drafts below 1 lakhNo charge
Demand drafts of 1 lakh and above 2 per 1,000, capped at 15,000
Cash deposits beyond three free transactions a month 150 per transaction
Cash withdrawals beyond three free transactions a month 150 per transaction
Cash transactions exceeding the 1 lakh monthly value limit 4 per 1,000 or 150, whichever is higher
First ECS debit return for financial reasons 500
Second and third ECS debit returns for financial reasons 550 each

Note: The charges discussed above are indicative. For the individual implications of these charges, refer to the official website of ICICI Bank.

The bank will keep 3 free cash deposits and 3 free cash withdrawals a month. The free monthly value limit stays at 1 lakh, separately for deposits and withdrawals. If a transaction crosses both the count and value limits, the higher applicable charge will apply.

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The email lists free and chargeable categories for demand drafts, including a bracket at 1 lakh. Customers should confirm the fee for a draft of exactly 1 lakh with the bank.

To be clear about the changes for individual cases, it is prudent to refer to the bank's official website or contact its designated customer service team.

What should customers keep in mind?

ECS debit return charges will be capped at 3 instances per month per mandate. Goods and Services Tax (GST) will also apply to all charges discussed in the email.

Also Read | What is a personal loan processing fee, and why do lenders charge it?

Customers should review their account-specific fee schedule on ICICI Bank’s website or contact customer service before transacting. Knowing the revised charges in advance can help avoid unnecessary fees.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Personal FinanceICICI Bank
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