This bank will credit monthly interest to your savings account

IDFC First Bank is offering an interest rate of 3-5% per annum depending on the balance in savings account. If the balance in the account is less than Rs10 lakh, it will earn an interest of 4% per annum. In case the balance is greater than ₹10 lakh but less than ₹2 crore, the bank will pay an interest of 5% per annum. In case the balance is more than ₹100 crore, it will earn an interest at the rate of 3% per annum.