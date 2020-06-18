This China-focused MF delivers twice the return of Indian market in past decade

Experts have suggested caution despite the high returns. "HNIs should invest 5-10% of their portfolio in international funds. However, I would recommend the US markets such as S&P 500 or Nasdaq over China. This is because both India and China are developing countries and investing in the other would not offer real diversification. A developed market such as the US is a better bet," said Anant Ladha, a Kota-based mutual fund distributor.