This could be the perfect time for wealth creation

There are very few things that are worth staying up the whole night for. Topping the list is the live telecast of Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholder meeting—which was held on 2 May 2020—and to be able to listen to Warren Buffett. In the first hour and a half, the repeated messages that Buffett gave us were: 1) He never bet against America; 2) Equities is the only way to create wealth in a sustainable manner in the long term. I think these two simplest dots can be joined on the starting line to be successful as an investor. My third guiding dot—be at it every day.