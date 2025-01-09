Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  This credit card helps you save 25% on movie tickets, but there's a catch; details here
MintGenie

This credit card helps you save 25% on movie tickets, but there's a catch; details here

MintGenie Team

ICICI Bank offers HPCL Super Saver Credit Card, which gives a 25 per cent discount on movie ticket purchases. The total discount is, however, capped at 100 on the purchase of a minimum of two tickets per transaction.

The joining fee for the HPCL Super Saver Credit is 500, and those who want a supplementary card can apply for it for 199.

If you are a movie buff, using a credit card to buy movie tickets can be a good idea. ICICI Bank offers HPCL Super Saver Credit Card, which gives a 25 per cent discount on the purchase of movie tickets. The total discounts, meanwhile, are capped at 100 on the purchase of minimum two tickets per transaction.

This card’s joining fee amounts to 500 and those who want a supplementary card can apply for it for 199. From the second year onwards, the fee stands at 500.

However, if the total spending on the credit card is lower than 1.5 lakh during an anniversary year, the annual fee will not be reversed for the subsequent year. Those who want a supplementary card can apply for it for 199.

Overdue interest on extended credit and cash advances is 3.5 per cent per month. If the total spend on ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card is 1.5 lakh or more during an anniversary year, the annual fee will get reversed.

These are some of the benefits of this credit card

1. You can avail a 25 per cent discount capped up to 100 on the purchase of a minimum of two tickets per transaction.

2. This benefit can be availed up to two times a month on BookMyShow and INOX movies individually.

Airport lounge access

You can get access to airport lounge via this ICICI Bank HPCL super Saver Credit Card. The card holders can avail one airport lounge access per quarter on ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card by spending 75,000 in the preceding quarter.

Security features

The card has an embedded microchip which provides additional security against counterfeiting and duplicating of cards. The new chip cards have an extra layer of security in the form of a PIN. You will be required to enter your PIN on the terminal for transactions at merchant outlets.

