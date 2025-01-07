Ola Money SBI Credit Card is an international credit card that can be used at over 24 million outlets globally including 3.25 lakh outlets in India.

At the time of opting for a credit card, it is recommended to choose the one which aligns with your specific lifestyle needs. For instance, if you regularly shop at a particular brand outlet, then it doesn't harm to apply for the credit card that gives cashback for shopping there.

Similarly, if you often take a cab for commuting to work, a credit card that helps you monetise the same can be the ‘right’ for you.

SBI Card offers Ola Money SBI Credit Card which gives 7 percent rewards each time you take a ride with the cab aggregator service Ola.

This is an international credit card which can be used at over 24 million outlets globally including 3.25 lakh outlets in India. This means you can use your card to make payments at any outlet that accepts a visa or MasterCard.

The card can also be used to pay the electricity, mobile and other utility bills using the Easy Bill Pay facility.

Fee There is no annual fee for the first year. Second year onwards, there is a renewal fee of ₹499 which can be reversed on annual spends of ₹one lakh. There is a one percent reward on all other spends. Reward points are credited to Ola Money Wallet where one reward point equals Re 1.

Aside from this, there is a 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver at fuel stations across the country. There is a maximum surcharge waiver of ₹100 per statement cycle per credit card account.

Flexipay With flexipay, cardholders can convert their transactions into easy monthly installments. You can make a purchase for ₹2,500 or more using Ola Money SBI Card. One can also transfer the outstanding balance of other banks' credit cards to your Ola Money SBI card and avail a lower rate of interest and pay back in EMIs.

This card also provides add-on cards so that you can empower your family with add-on cards for your family.

Easy money facility There is an easy money facility with which you can get a draft or cheque against your cash limit and get it delivered to your doorstep.

Offers on Cleartrip There is a provision of 5 percent cashback on flight tickers booked via Cleartrip. Additionally, there is a 10 percent cashback on domestic hotels and 6 per cent on international hotels booked via Cleartrip. For more details, one can visit the SBI Card website.