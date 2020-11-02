This Dhanteras, you can gift gold starting 500 with Amazon vouchers

Ahead of Dhanteras every year, we start looking at options to buy or gift gold. But a double whammy of high gold prices and loss of income due to covid 19 during the recent few months this year might make it difficult for some to approach jewelers this time. Amazon offers an option of 'gold voucher' for value starting as low as ₹500 which you can gift to your loved ones according to your budget.

Ahead of Dhanteras every year, we start looking at options to buy or gift gold. But a double whammy of high gold prices and loss of income due to covid 19 during the recent few months this year might make it difficult for some to approach jewelers this time. Amazon offers an option of 'gold voucher' for value starting as low as ₹500 which you can gift to your loved ones according to your budget.

Amazon has tied up with most big brands like Joyalukkas, Tanishq, Kalyan Jewelers, PC Jewelers and Malabar Gold & Diamond for offering the vouchers. There are two kinds of vouchers -- redeemable against gold or diamond jewelery and redeemable against gold coins and bars.

Amazon has tied up with most big brands like Joyalukkas, Tanishq, Kalyan Jewelers, PC Jewelers and Malabar Gold & Diamond for offering the vouchers. There are two kinds of vouchers -- redeemable against gold or diamond jewelery and redeemable against gold coins and bars. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Amazon gold gift vouchers can be bought for maximum up to ₹10,000. You can get some discounts on these vouchers if you are using specified banks to make payment. Like other gift cards, gold vouchers can also be delivered to the recipient via email.

These e-gold vouchers will be valid for 6 to 12 months from the date of purchase. While some brands allow top redeem the vouchers by visiting any store across the country, some brands restrict the stores where the vouchers could be used. You can check the store details at the time of selecting the gold voucher to avoid any hassle later.

Also, some brands allow to use the gold voucher partially and re-use it, till the limit of the card exhausts or the validity expires,whichever is earlier. But some other brands allow a single time use of the card.