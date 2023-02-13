This DICGC-backed SFB hikes FD rates, senior citizens can now earn up to 8.71%
- Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The DICGC insures fixed deposits placed in Fincare SFB up to ₹5 lakhs. As of March 31, 2022, the bank operated more than 11,000 workers and serviced more than 32 lakh customers in 17 states and the UT. Following the bank's interest rate change, the general will now get a maximum interest rate of 8.11%, while senior citizens will receive a maximum interest rate of 8.71% on a 750-day deposit. According to Fincare Small Finance Bank's (SFB) official website, the new interest rates for fixed deposits (FDs) are in effect as of today, February 13, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×