This DICGC-backed SFB hikes FD rates, senior citizens can now earn up to 8.71%

Fincare SFB FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3% and for those maturing in 46 to 90 days, Fincare SFB will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.50%. Fincare SFB will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.50% on a deposit tenor of 91 to 180 days and the bank has hiked the interest rate to 5.50% on a deposit tenor of 181 to 364 days. Deposits maturing in 12 to 15 months will now fetch an interest rate of 7.25% and those maturing in 15 months 1 day to 499 days will now fetch an interest rate of 7.30%.