This DICGC-insured SFB hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Now get up to 8%
- On fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) has announced a rise in interest rates.
On fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) has announced a rise in interest rates. The higher interest rates are effective starting on August 21, 2022, according to the DICGC-Insured Fincare Small Finance Bank's official website. Following the amendment, the bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for fixed deposits maturing in 1000 days to the general public and 8% for senior citizens.