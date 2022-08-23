This DICGC-insured SFB hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Now get up to 8%

Fincare SFB FD Rates

The bank will continue to provide interest rates of 3% and 3.50 per cent on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 45 days and 46 to 90 days, respectively. A 4% interest rate will still be offered on fixed deposits maturing from 91 days to 180 days, and a 5.40% interest rate will still be provided on deposits maturing from 181 days to 364 days. The interest rate for fixed deposits maturing in 12 to 15 months will now be 6.75%, up from the previous rate of 6.25%, a hike of 50 bps, according to Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB). The bank will now provide an interest rate of 6.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 15 months, 1 day to 499 days, and a rate of 7% on fixed deposits maturing in 500 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 501 and 24 months will now pay interest at a rate of 6.75%, while term deposits with maturities between 24 months and 749 days will now pay interest at a rate of 7%.