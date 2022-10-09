It needs to be noted that during the festive season, home buyers tend to invest in properties. The upcoming festival is expected to be no different especially currently when the real estate sector has made a strong comeback after the pandemic. Buying affordable homes is likely to pick up momentum. Home loans are one of the mediums for buying a dream house as they eliminate the need for lumpsum cash. Home loans have flexible tenures and reduce the burden of gathering hefty cash to buy houses since you can repay your dues via equated monthly instalments (EMI). Also, there are tax benefits of ₹1.5 lakh applicable on your home loan principal amount under section 80C of IT ACT, among others.