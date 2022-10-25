This Diwali, learn what Ramayana teaches you about financial planning1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM IST
Lord Rama followed principle of morality which can also be applied to your financial planning and management.
Lord Rama followed principle of morality which can also be applied to your financial planning and management.
Diwali is a festival of light, love, and joy. It denotes victory over darkness. On the day of Diwali, Lord Ram and Sita returned to Ayodhya after fourteen years of Vanvas. To celebrate their return, the people of Ayodhya lit diyas and that is why even today we witness the same ritual being followed across the nation. However, this is not the only connection of Ramayana with Diwali. Ramayana, one of the oldest Indian scriptures, also teaches valuable lessons on finances that can be used to improve financial planning and management to achieve long-term wealth creation.