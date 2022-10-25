This Diwali, learn what Ramayana teaches you about financial planning

Find your Vashisht – a financial advisor: The role of Vashisht Muni in Lord Ram’s life is instrumental. He guided Lord Ram in each stage of his life. There is no alternative to getting guidance and advice from a Guru or an expert. “In today’s time when everything is available online, you need appropriate guidance to know what way you should plan your finances and more importantly, keep them afloat. Expertise and experience are two irreplaceable things that make all the difference. Thus, seeking a financial advisor holds significance in reaching your goals and planning finance efficiently," said Bansal.

