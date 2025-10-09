This Diwali, you can save money as you book your travel using your credit card

(ANI) An online travel portal has launched its Diwali sale 'Travel Utsav Sale' between October 7 to October 14, offering discounts on flight and hotel bookings.

This limited-time festive sale offers a diverse lineup of discounts on a wide range of travel services on the platform, where travellers can grab attractive offers on flights, hotels, buses, cab bookings, and holiday packages.

The Travel Utsav Sale will present customers with tempting deals on flights, hotels, buses, and cabs.

To access these offers, customers can use the promo code 'EMTUTSAV' while availing the services through EaseMyTrip's mobile app or website.

Which cards to use? Customers can use special festive discounts and enhance their travel experience if they make a booking using these credit cards: BOBCARD, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, and Axis Bank Credit Card EMI.

As part of the EaseMyTrip Travel Utsav Sale, customers can also avail exciting partner offers across top brands like EazyDiner, Lifelong, Marks & Spencer(M&S), IGP, The Man Company, Spykar, and Nasher Miles.

For this Diwali Sale, this online portal has partnered with several airline partners such as Air Astana, Air Canada, Air France, Air India Express, Air India, Akasa Air, British Airways, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, SWISS, UA Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic, among others.

Hotel partnerships The hotels offering discounted rates and partnered with EaseMyTrip include Sterling, Starlit, WelcomHeritage, Pride, Club Mahindra, Byke, Justa, Fern, Ginger, Vits, Sayaji, AM Kollection, Cygnett, Amritara, Neemrana, Bloom, Zone by The Park, Spree, One Earth, Suba Group, Lords, The Clarks, Royal Orchid, OTHPL, Clarks Collection, Le Roi, Renest, Treehouse, Citrus Prime, Brij, OYO, ITC, Shrigo, FAB & Hosteller, among others.

"At EaseMyTrip, we believe festivals are about creating cherished memories with loved ones, and travel plays a key role in making those moments truly special," said Vikash Goyal, Chief Strategy Officer of EaseMyTrip.