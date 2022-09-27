This ELSS fund turns 26 years, initial SIP of 10,000 grew to 9.39 Cr

The most popular tax-saving alternative under Section 80C is the equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS), which has a track record of producing alpha returns over the long run and the shortest lock-in period among all tax-saving instruments of three years. With the additional benefit of tax advantages, ELSS Funds are diversified equity funds that invest in companies with a range of market capitalizations, including large, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. Financial gurus only advise having a long time horizon while investing in ELSS since doing so would enable you to take advantage of ELSS' potential to give the highest returns among any 80C option and save up to ₹46,800 in taxation annually. Here, we've used the HDFC Taxsaver Fund as an illustration, which has completed its 26 years of inception and hence made investors crorepati.

