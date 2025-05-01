Money
This fintech is turning MFs into instant payment wallets—but will users bite
Neil Borate , Anil Poste 6 min read 01 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryFintech startup Curie Money is integrating UPI payments directly with liquid mutual funds, offering users better returns and instant access to funds. But with regulatory grey areas and consumer hesitance, the real challenge lies in scaling this model for mass adoption.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Imagine paying your neighbourhood store, auto driver, domestic help using money parked not in a bank savings account, but in a mutual fund. Thanks to fintechs integrating mutual funds with UPI, this is now possible—offering not just convenience but significantly better returns.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less